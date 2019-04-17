Jhunjhunwala doubts BJP getting majority

Changing his earlier stance, billionaire investor and has said that the ruling BJP may not get a clear majority in the elections.

He, however, said the party would be a major partner in the next government at the Centre.

Jhunjhunwala's current position is different from his view in February when he had predicted that Narendra Modi-led BJP would come back to power with a comfortable majority.

The first phase of The Election 2019 will be conducted in seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Talking about market trends, the ace investor said the poor had not benefited from the bull-run in the markets in the past four decades.

advised the market participants to exercise caution and wait till the end of the elections to be aggressive and invest.

