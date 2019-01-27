'Chocolate face' remark for actors, not Priyanka: Vijayvargiya

-
Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has sought to clarify that his "chocolate face" remark -- an oblique reference to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi -- was meant for actors and not her.
On Saturday, Vijayvargiya had said: "Congress has no face. Therefore, they have brought a 'chocolate face' as the party lacks confidence."
His remark had created a stir of sorts.
The statement was associated with Priyanka Gandhi's entry into active politics. She was appointed Congress' General Secretary and In-charge of east Uttar Pradesh recently.
Writing on Twitter later on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he had referred to Bollywood actors.
He also slammed a news channel for "twisting" his statement.
