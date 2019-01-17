JNU sedition row BJP creation, says ex-ABVP member

A former member has said the chargesheet filed against the 10 JNU students, including and Umar Khalid, is the brainchild of BJP and claimed that some members had themselves raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan on the in 2016 which led to the slapping of charges.

Pradeep Narwal, who left the (ABVP) after the (JNU) row in 2016, told IANS that the entire issue is politically-motivated and has been raised to benefit the in the upcoming

The entire controversy was fomented by the in 2016 to divert the attention from the student Rohith Vemula's suicide.

"This was a media trial, then, and this is a media trial, now. The controversy was created by the BJP to dilute the suicide of Rohith Vemula, who was forced to end his life by Bandaru Dattatreya (then from Telangana), who escalated the matter to the HRD Ministry, while the matter should have been dealt with at the level," Narwal said.

He also suggested that certain members of the ABVP and its sympathisers were also seen among the students in the video grab which captured "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan -- the slogan purported to be the heart of the charge in the chargesheet -- being raised.

"Hence, either the video is doctored, as I have been saying all along, or the chargesheet should also be filed against those ABVP members," he said, adding that he was frequently threatened and abused by the ABVP members for days after his leaving the group.

Vemula committed suicide three years back on this day in his room on the campus.

In his suicide note, he had narrated how he was being victimised for coming from a low caste and how casteism was rife in the university. His death sent thousands of university students across into agitation, who waged several protests against the "institutional discrimination" at places of higher education.

Narwal, who joined the six months back, said the chargesheet has been filed to create a "narrative" before the on the basis of "doctored videos".

"If due process is not followed in this case, it would be the biggest fraud on democracy," he said.

The on Monday filed a chargesheet naming Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya and seven Kashmiri students, mentioning that anti-national slogans were raised by them at an event held at Sabarmati Dhaba on the in February 2016.

The police have cited video footage made by ABVP members, among others, as evidence.

--IANS

vn/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)