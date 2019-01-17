Biker killed by speeding car, woman driver held

A 30-year-old woman was on Thursday arrested for killing a man after her speeding car hit his bike on National Highway-8 near Mahipalpur area of south Delhi, police said.

The police said the accident occurred around 1.30 p.m when a passerby informed the local police about it, which led to a traffic jam on the stretch from to side.

"A police team reached the spot and found the bike of the deceased, identified as Narinder Kumar,53, and a car belonging to the accused woman, Neha," said of Arya.

"A resident of Uttam Nagar, Narinder was taken to a hospital, but he was declared brought dead. who was at the wheel, also got some injuries to her hand. She was later arrested," Arya said.

--IANS

