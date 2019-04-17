John Cusack to star in Amazon series 'Utopia'

John will star in a series regular role as Dr. Kevin in upcoming show "Utopia".

In the Amazon series "Utopia", a group of young adults who meet online are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organisation after they come into possession of a near-mythical cult underground graphic novel. They discover the conspiracy theories in the comic's pages may actually be real and are forced into the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

will play Christie, a charismatic, who wants to change the world through science. He is the latest addition to the cast, after joined the project to play Michael Stearns and Sasha Lane is set to portray

"Utopia" marks Cusack's first starring role in a TV series. He is widely known for his roles in films like "Say Anything" and "High Fidelity". has also appeared in movies such as "Being John Malkovich", "Grosse Pointe Blank" and "Lee Daniels' The Butler".

"Utopia" is based on Dennis Kelly's British series of the same name. Amazon ordered a nine-episode first season of the show in 2018. will serve as and showrunner with Kelly also set to executive produce. Jessica Rhoades, who collaborated with Flynn on "Sharp Objects", will also executive produce along with Sharon Hall, and Diederick Santer.

