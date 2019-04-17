Paris Hilton likes Salman Khan's younger avatar

Superstar Khan has found a new fan in socialite

Soon after the "Dabangg" star on Tuesday shared a new poster of his upcoming film "Bharat", in which he features in a younger avatar, posted a "cool" emoticon on it.

"Jawaani humari jaaneman thi! 'Bharat' ki jawaani," had captioned the look, which reminded his fans of his looks in the 1990s.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Bharat" is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release.

on Wednesday introduced Katrina's character with a poster, saying: "Aur phir humaare zindagi mein aayi 'Madam Sir'."

--IANS

dc/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)