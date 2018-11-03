Working on digital platform easier than in films, says Amyra

Amyra Dastur, who is seen in the "Trip 2", says she finds working on digital platforms "slightly easier" than working in films.

Asked how different was it for her to work on a digital platform, Amyra told IANS: "I find it slightly easier than films because it is finished off in one shot. Staying in character is easy. With films, we shoot different schedules; sometimes it is three to four schedules and so getting in and out of character is difficult."

Amyra, 25 said that for "The Trip; Season 2", the shooting concluded in just 21 days.

"The luxuries are definitely less than what one would get while shooting for a but the experience was a lot of fun," she added.

The says the platform is also far different than that of a

"Here the show gets judged on the views and likes of the audience, instead of box office figures which for me is definitely a plus point. It is also available while you are on the go and once it is picked up steam, there is no stopping the rise in viewership," she said.

