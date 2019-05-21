'John Wick 4' scheduled to release in 2021

action thriller film " 4" is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Lionsgate announced on Monday that it has scheduled " 4" for May 21, 2021, reports variety.com.

The studio made the announcement via a message to fans: "You have served. You will be of service. 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is coming - May 21, 2021."

"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum", starring Keanu Reevee, bowed with $35 million from 66 international markets. The movie sees Reeves return as a former hitman on the run from assassins.

Stuntman-turned-director helmed the movie, which also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, and

In the movie, Reeves' character returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin's guild, the High Table, is ex-communicado, but the world's most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

"John Wick 4" is the second title to land on May 21, 2021. It joins "DC Super Pets" on the date.

