Vivek Oberoi's tweet draws ire from women panels

The (NCW) on Monday sought a response from for his "misogynistic" tweet on exit polls. Earlier the State Women's Commission (MSWC) had found the post "disrespectful" to the dignity of women.

Demanding a "satisfactory explanation" from the actor, the noted that the "insulting and misogynistic" post carrying the picture of a minor girl and a woman, drew a sly comparison between the poll results and a woman's personal life.

It said that the post made is "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general".

The women's rights body had also taken cognisance of the tweet.

"Yes. We have studied the tweet and it is prima facie found to be objectionable. We shall serve him notice on Tuesday to explain himself," MSWC told IANS.

On Monday, landed himself in a huge controversy over a meme he tweeted virtually mixing politics and films by dragging in the personal lives of prominent Bollywood bigwigs.

His tweet showed a set of three photos - one referring to 'opinion poll' having a picture of and Aishwarya Rai, next was the 'exit poll' depicting himself with the and the third showing Bachchan with her husband and their seven-year-old daughter

The meme was originally shared by someone else on Twitter, but picked it up for his own comment: "Haha! Creative! No politics here just life!"

As went into a frenzy, and others demanded stringent action against Vivek for the meme.

"He has insulted the dignity of Aishwarya Bachchan. The MSWC must lodge a complaint against and he should be arrested for crossing his limits of decency towards women," Wagh said.

Celebrities Ahuja, Jwala Gutta and Madhur Bhandarkar slammed Vivek's tweet too.

The 42-year-old is married to Priyanka Alva and they have two children.

--IANS

sj-qn/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)