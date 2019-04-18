Missing woman's case in Delhi: Probe officer blames 'stars'

has come in the way of preventing closure on a missing person's case in the capital. In a bizarre turn of events, a probe into the disappearance of official Sulakshana Narula, missing since September 2018, cannot be completed because of what is called 'Maha Dosh' in astrological terms.

Delhi Crime Branch was handed over the investigation last year, but it cannot find the woman "until her bad phase or 'maha dosh' ends".

The personal of Delhi CB officer has said that the 'maha dosh' in his case, too, ends on April 19. Until then, Samaria has refused to probe the case.

What makes the case even more intriguing is that Samaria has conveyed to Narula's that Sulakshana's "bad phase" too "ends" the same day - April 19.

Samaria reportedly convinced Sulakshna's son to provide him his mother's horoscope which he then showed to his along with his own. The conclusion was that the woman's horoscope had 'maha dosh' written all over it.

The is confident that he will find Sulakashna anytime after April 20 when the stars bear good tidings.

The is flabbergasted at the way things have been handled. was even told to visit a Chattarpur temple, where Goddess Baglamukhi rests, to perform an 'upaya' (a way out).

members say despite an FIR being registered three days after 58-year-old Sulakshana went missing, nothing has happened. In October, the case was handed over to Crime Branch, but the case remains unsolved.

