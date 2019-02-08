JUST IN
Journalists in Punjab to get pension

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Accredited journalists in Punjab will now get a monthly pension of Rs 12,000.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh gave approval to grant a monthly pension of Rs 12,000 to veteran accredited journalists in the state, conceding a long-pending demand of the journalist fraternity.

A journalist to be eligible under the scheme should not be less than 60 years of age and should be accredited by the state Information and Public Relations Department for a qualifying period of not less than 20 years, a government statement said.

--IANS

vg/rs/bg

First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 15:46 IST

