Journalists in Punjab to get pension

Accredited journalists in Punjab will now get a monthly pension of Rs 12,000.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh gave approval to grant a monthly pension of Rs 12,000 to veteran accredited journalists in the state, conceding a long-pending demand of the journalist fraternity.
A journalist to be eligible under the scheme should not be less than 60 years of age and should be accredited by the state Information and Public Relations Department for a qualifying period of not less than 20 years, a government statement said.
