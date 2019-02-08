Christian Michel moves bail plea in Delhi court

British national Christian Michel, the middleman accused in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal case, on Friday moved his plea in a

Arvind Kumar, asking the (CBI) and the (ED) to file response on his plea, listed the matter for next hearing on February 12.

Michel has sought saying he has been in custody from December 4 2018, and in terms of Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal procedure, the probe was supposed to be completed by February 3.

However, the charge sheet was not filed against him within the stipulated 60-day period, so he should be released on bail, the told the court.

Michel was extradited to on December 4 from the United Arab Emiratesm (UAE). He is one of the three middlemen being investigated by the CBI and the ED in the VVIP chopper deal.

ED arrested him on December 22, 2018.

In January 2018, the ED had lodged a request with the UAE authorities seeking extradition of Michel. Both the ED and the CBI had filed charge sheets in bribery cases in Indian courts and non-bailable warrants had been issued against the accused.

In its charge sheet, the CBI had named former S.P. Tyagi, his cousin Sanjeev Tyagi alias Julie, then IAF and as the four Indians involved in the scam.

Others named in the charge sheet included Giuseppe Orsi, the former of Italian defence and Finmeccanica, and Bruno Spagnolini, former of AgustaWestland, apart from middlemen Michel, Haschke and Gerosa.

