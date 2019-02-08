Facebook's new pilot to let groups and brands collaborate

In what appears to be an attempt to help group administrators to earn more money from its platform, is planning to launch a pilot programme that lets groups and brands collaborate.

To support group admin, in June 2018 launched a pilot to make it easier for admins to create an additional group that sits alongside their existing group.

The new programme announced on Thursday during the Communities Summit at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park would expand to more partners and allow relevant Pages to join their communities.

Facebook will also be adding new and ways to manage their group like how to inform members when they violate a rule, filtering by date range in their admin activity log, and searching through membership requests by name, Ime Archibong, Facebook's of said in a statement.

The giant also announced that its photo-sharing app will bring later this year the ability for people to support non-profits that are important to them through a donation sticker in Stories.

The feature is already available on Facebook. Last November, the company announced that people raised over $1 billion for non-profit organisations through charitable giving on Facebook.

