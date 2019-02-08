JVM-P stays away from Congress-JMM seat-sharing formula

Jharkhand's two main opposition parties, Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, announced a seat sharing formula for the polls on Thursday, but another opposition party has decided to stay away.

The state has 14 seats.

JMM executive had met on Wednesday in On Thursday, in-charge and said they had agreed to a seat-sharing formula by which Congress, JMM, Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) and RJD will contest seven, four, two and one seats respectively in the

"The will lead in the Lok Sabha while the JMM will lead in the assembly polls," Singh told reporters.

However, former and JVM-P, has expressed unhappiness over the seat-sharing formula. The JVM-P had demanded three Lok Sabha seats of Koderma, Palamau and Godda.

As per seat-sharing arrangement, Congress will contest from Godda.

"The JVM-P will fight from Godda Lok Sabha. Our party had fought hard for the rights of the people of the Godda constituency. The Congress party could send the its candidate to Rajya Sabha in 2020," said Marandi.

The RJD also wanted to fight the Chatra and Palamau seats. In seat-sharing RJD has got the Chatra seat.

Congress sources said discussion is continuing on some seats. There are two seats -- and where JMM, too, wants to contest.

