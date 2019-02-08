Delhi Prisons grants 21-day furlough to Om Prakash Chautala

The Prisons grants 21 days' furlough to (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala, with condition not to participate in political activities withdrawn, a said on Friday.

The government conceded to the representation of whereby it was urged that the condition of furlough compelling him to remain politically inactive be withdrawn.

Earlier Chautala, 83, alleged in his petition filed through that he was a victim of "political conspiracy hatched between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, headed by Arvind Kejriwal, and (JJP), headed by his grandson Dushyant Chautala".

Before the listing of the said petition, representation was made to the (Prisons), calling upon the condition that he shall not attend/ address any political meeting and gatherings and shall not involve in political activates during the period of furlough.

Chautala was granted 21 days' furlough on January 17 and the same was to be availed from January 22 onwards. Later, on January 18, the said condition was imposed.

Chautala's petition alleged that after the AAP gave support to the JJP in Jind by-election in Harayna following the death of MLA, Harichand Middha (of INLD), Satyendar Jain, the Home Minister, on January 19 wrote to (Prisons), asking the latter not to release Chautala before the Jind by-polls.

Accordingly, the competent authority modified the furlough order and directed that Chautala would be released on or after January 29 after Jind election but the condition was kept as such.

Alleging that the furlough granted to Chautala was politically interfered with after AAP-JJP alliance and particularly after the letter of to the (Prisons). The order of imposing condition even post Jind by-election was challenged before the

"Since the authorities withdraw the condition that he shall not participate in any political activity, we may not proceed with the writ petition filed in this regard," said Chautala's

"Chautala can move out of jail anytime after furnishing the personal bonds and surety bonds as required by the jail authorities" Sahni added.

