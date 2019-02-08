Modi is master of corruption: Mamata

Countering for terming the opposition alliance as 'mahamilawat' (grand adulteration), on Friday dubbed him "master of corruption and arrogance".

Addressing a rally in district, Modi also accused the opposition parties of coming together to protect the fraudsters, touts and criminals.

Modi also said he would not let the conspiracy to safeguard the offenders succeed.

"Country has not seen any person as corrupt as Modi. From Rafale to the scheme of 59 minutes loans for MSMEs, to demonetisation, Jan Dhan, these are all scams. All the institutions have been destroyed.

"He is a master of corruption, arrogance and used to blaring out a bunch of lies. His standard is so below par, we cannot imagine it even. We respect the but not Maddy babu," said, distorting Modi's name.

People are fed up with the which has been trying to interfere in state governments' affairs, she alleged.

"He would be defeated so badly that he would never look back," she said.

Describing the centre's plan to take action against five senior police officers who were involved in the face-off between the and CBI officials as part of "campaign" before polls, said the centre cannot take action against them.

According to sources, the government has decided to take stern action against five senior police officers who participated in a street protest with the medals given to these police officers for

"This is about campaigning. Police officers are under the They (the centre) have no moral authority to say all this. They cannot take any action against my police officials. Law and order lies with the

"A campaign is going on and if they take any action against my officers, all the officers in this country are together. I am telling you," Banerjee said.

At the time of election, "they are doing this to stop our political voice but they cannot stop all political voices and this is nuisance".

She asked what action has been taken against the "accused BJP leaders who allegedly took money from chit funds".

Asked about the ongoing investigation in the ponzi scheme scam cases, she asked, "Why did this government keep quiet for almost five years and they started campaigning at the time of elections? We were taking action against these ponzi schemes and had set up special investigation team and judicial commission. What about and others? We want details of them also."

