Jyoti, Rashid to take part in PGTI Players tourney

Some of India's leading professional golfers such as Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan, Chiragh Kumar, Honey Baisoya, and will be taking part in the PGTI Players Championship, starting at the Panchkula Club here on Tuesday.

The tournament, eighth event of the PGTI's 2019 season, carries Rs 30 lakh prize. It marks return of the PGTI to the Panchkula Club after four years and will see playing his first event at the venue.

The prominent foreign golfers in the field include defending champion at the venue N Thangaraja of as well as three other Sri Lankans Anura Rohana, Mithun Perera and K Prabagaran along with Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Australia's Kunal Bhasin.

Thangaraja won the last PGTI event at the venue, staged in February 2015.

The field will comprise of 123 professionals and three amateurs.

