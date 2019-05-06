JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Trump's Twitter typo turns him into a joke again

Business Standard

Jyoti, Rashid to take part in PGTI Players tourney

IANS  |  Panchkula 

Some of India's leading professional golfers such as Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan, Chiragh Kumar, Honey Baisoya, Udayan Mane and Kshitij Naveed Kaul will be taking part in the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship, starting at the Panchkula Golf Club here on Tuesday.

The tournament, eighth event of the TATA Steel PGTI's 2019 season, carries Rs 30 lakh prize. It marks return of the TATA Steel PGTI to the Panchkula Golf Club after four years and will see Randhawa playing his first event at the venue.

The prominent foreign golfers in the field include defending champion at the venue N Thangaraja of Sri Lanka as well as three other Sri Lankans Anura Rohana, Mithun Perera and K Prabagaran along with Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Australia's Kunal Bhasin.

Thangaraja won the last PGTI event at the venue, staged in February 2015.

The field will comprise of 123 professionals and three amateurs.

--IANS

dm/kk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 18:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU