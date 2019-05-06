Wadia sentencing a personal matter: KXIP co-owner

co-owner on Sunday said that Wadia being sentenced for drug while on a skiing holiday in is the latter's personal matter and does not have a bearing on the franchise.

Burman, who is the largest share-holder of the franchise, said that Kings XI will frame its clarification along the lines of separating it from Wadia's sentencing. "They are asking for a clarification, we are going to give it to the BCCI," said Burman, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

"It is a personal matter. It is nothing to do with Kings XI franchise. We are a professionally-run franchise which is managed by a professionally-appointed CEO, CFO, Therefore, what happens to one in his personal capacity will have no bearing on the running of the team," he said.

"The reply will be on these lines," Burman said.

However, Clause 14 of Section 2 of the IPL's Operational Rules states that no individual representing the team can act in a manner that brings disrepute to the franchise, the IPL or the BCCI. It further states that any breach of the clause can make the individual and the franchise as a whole liable to suspension by the ombudsman and the commission.

