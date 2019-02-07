Kailash Kher unveils 'Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala' song

has written, composed and sung "Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala", a song for the Ujjwala Yojana that provides LPG connections to (BPL) households. He unveiled it on Thursday.

"'Ujjwala Bharat Ujjwala' is not just another song, but a reflection of transforming Bharat - our nation experiencing an evolution from one level to a higher one, especially focusing on the interior Bharat," Kailash said in a statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by on May 1, 2016 in Ballia,

It aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel - LPG, so that they don't have to compromise their health in smoky kitchens or wander in unsafe areas collecting firewood.

