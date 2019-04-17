JUST IN
Kailash Vijayvargiya says no to LS elections

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Bharatiya Janata Party national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was considered a strong contender from the Indore parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday said he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections.

"People of Indore, activists and well wishers of the country want me to contest the elections. But we all need to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for making India prosperous and rich," Vijayvargiya tweeted.

"The people of West Bengal are with Modi. I have to live in Bengal, so I have decided not to contest the elections."

First Published: Wed, April 17 2019. 13:18 IST

