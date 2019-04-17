Kailash Vijayvargiya says no to LS elections

Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was considered a strong contender from the parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday said he will not contest the Lok Sabha elections.

"People of Indore, activists and well wishers of the country want me to contest the elections. But we all need to make Narendra Modi the for making prosperous and rich," Vijayvargiya tweeted.

"The people of West are with Modi. I have to live in Bengal, so I have decided not to contest the elections."

--IANS

