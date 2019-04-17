Rahul performs 'beli tharpanam' for father in Kerala

on Wednesday performed "beli tharpanam" in memory of his father former at a Thiruneli temple dedicated to Lord

had on his previous visit to expressed wish to perform the puja and visit the temple, the (SPG), however, did not allow due to security reasons, former said.

Dressed in white dhoti and wearing an angavastra, Gandhi earlier in the day walked to the temple from the Devasom Guest house.

He took note of every detail told to him by the temple priests and then prayed to the deity. He along with the priests later walked some 700 metres to the spot where his father's ashes was immersed on May 30, 1991.

The former was killed in a bomb blast by the Tamilian group in Sriperumbudur during late evening rally in the town.

--IANS

sg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)