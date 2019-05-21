Kamal Nath mocks exit polls as 'entertainment' polls

-
ALSO READ
BJP creating communal divide by giving Bhopal ticket to Pragya Thakur: Kamal Nath
MP I-T searches: Kamal Nath, Digvijaya hit back at BJP
BJP demands special session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly
Chopper not allowed to land, Shivraj flies into rage
Chouhan predicts BJP clean sweep in MP, targets CM Nath
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday mocked the exit polls that predicted a majority for the National Democratic NDA in the Lok Sabha elections calling them "entertainment polls".
"These are not exit polls but entertainment polls. The reality will be out on the 23rd (May 23 - the vote count day)," Kamal Nath told reporters here.
Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister said: "It has now become a trend to start the celebrations on the basis of the exit poll predictions... A new EVM scam has come to light on the social media. Its authenticity will be known on May 23 when the results are out."
--IANS
hindi-pg/rtp
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU