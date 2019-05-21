JUST IN
Nitish Kumar to attend Amit Shah's dinner meeting

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar will attend the dinner meeting of BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday night.

He will leave for Delhi on Tuesday at 2.39 p.m.

Shah is likely to chalk out a strategy for the post poll scenario as exit polls predicted thumping majority to the NDA, a Janata Dal-United leader close to Nitish Kumar said.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will also attend the meeting.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 11:54 IST

