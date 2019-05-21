MP government may reopen RSS worker Sunil Joshi's murder case

Madhya Pradesh's government is likely to reopen RSS activist Sunil Joshi's murder case in which BJP candidate from Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is an accused.

State Law and hinted about a government decision in this regard while speaking to the media on Monday.

He said: "I will not call Pragya Thakur a Sadhvi because she has described the assassin of as a patriot and martyr as a traitor. These comments point to the fact that she was involved in the murder of "

Joshi, a (RJD) pracharak, was killed on December 29, 2007 in Dewas district of the state. Eight persons accused in the case, including Pragya Thakur, were acquitted by the in February 2017.

--IANS

hindi-mag/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)