MP government may reopen RSS worker Sunil Joshi's murder case

Madhya Pradesh's Kamal Nath government is likely to reopen RSS activist Sunil Joshi's murder case in which BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is an accused.
State Law and Order Minister P.C. Sharma hinted about a government decision in this regard while speaking to the media on Monday.
He said: "I will not call Pragya Thakur a Sadhvi because she has described the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi as a patriot and martyr Hemant Karkare as a traitor. These comments point to the fact that she was involved in the murder of Sunil Joshi."
Joshi, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RJD) pracharak, was killed on December 29, 2007 in Dewas district of the state. Eight persons accused in the case, including Pragya Thakur, were acquitted by the NIA court in February 2017.
--IANS
hindi-mag/rtp
