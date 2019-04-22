Kanan Dave joins celebrity marketing agency Entropy

has joined Entropy, a Entertainment co-owned digital marketing agency, as the Senior Vice President,

Having an experience of thirteen years in the field of media and entertainment business, Dave has previously worked with organisations like of as the Director, and relations and Saregama Ltd(HMV), read a statement.

, a celebrity marketing agency, is known for managing Indian celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and

--IANS

sim/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)