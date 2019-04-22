JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

India's air passenger traffic growth rate decelerates in March

Officer suspended for checking PM's chopper transferred

Business Standard

Farhan invited to attend UEFA Champions League finale

IANS  |  Madrid 

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has been invited by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to attend the Champions League finale here.

Farhan will be the UEFA's official guest from India and he will also start an on-air campaign 'My Reasons to Watch UEFA Champions League' to promote the league, read a statement from Sony Pictures Sports Network.

The campaign will showcase the best of the tournament where different people ranging from fanboys to peripheral football viewers profess their reasons for watching the club competition.

The final match will be held at the Metropolitano Stadium here on June 1.

UEFA Champions League is one of the club tournaments which sees participation from European clubs including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

--IANS

sim/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 19:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU