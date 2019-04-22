Pink to stop posting about her kids on social media

has had enough with "mom-shaming", so much so that she has now decided to stop sharing her intimate family online.

The singer, 39, told audiences on Monday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she would no longer be posting photographs of her daughter Willow Sage, 7, and son Jameson Moon, 2, on Instagram, reports people.com.

It was a decision she came to after critics slammed her last month for sharing a photograph of her children interacting with a pelican, one that was snapped after Jameson had taken off his wet swim diaper.

Though had scribbled out her boy's nude bottom half on the picture, trolls still went after her - putting her on the defensive.

"People went as far as saying someone should call because he didn't have a diaper on and how dare I some of the nastiest things," recalled on the show.

"I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment. I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've done in my whole life."

"I just won't share them anymore," she said. "I won't do it. I'm not posting pictures of them anymore."

Pink admitted to DeGeneres that the decision to stop sharing photographs of her children on was coming at "a good time", especially for Willow.

"She's seven now," Pink said. "It's probably time to pull her back from the world and let her live her best life."

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)