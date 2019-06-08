Kargil war veteran freed from detention camp in Assam

A day after the granted him bail, retired war veteran on Saturday walked free from a detention camp in district in the state.

The veteran was detained by the border wing of the Police last month after a Foreigners' Tribunal in declared him a "foreigner" and sent him to a detention camp in district in Western

On Friday, a divisional bench of the granted to Sanaullah after hearing the arguments of his and several others. The court, however, asked him not to leave the territorial jurisdiction of and Metropolitan districts without informing the border police.

The bench headed by Justice and Justice also issued notices to the Union of india, the state of Assam, the Defence Ministry, the investigating of the in this case and the authorities of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Sanaullah, a resident of Kalahikash village under Boko in Assam's district, was born in 1967 and joined the in 1987. He served in the for 30 years before retiring as an Honorary in 2017. He also received a Presidents' Award when he was commissioned as a (JCO) in the in 2014.

