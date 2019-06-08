Nitish Kumar launches JD-U membership drive

-
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar on Saturday launched the party's membership drive here, aiming to enlist thousands of new members from the state and across the country.
"We have formally launched JD-U membership drive from today," Kumar said in his address at the party function here.
Kumar appealed to party workers and leaders to join the drive to recruit new members during the month long campaign. The last membership drive was held three years ago in 2016.
He said the party national executive will meet here on Sunday.
Kumar launched the drive at the JD-U state headquarters here and registered 25 new members and state party chief Vashisht Narain Singh also inducted another 25 members.
The JD-U plans to strengthen the party by inducting more new members from panchayat level to the national level. Last year, the party had set a target to induct 50 lakh new members.
JD-U spokesperson Sanjay Singh said all party lawmakers and leaders have been engaged in the membership drive.
The party is upbeat after it won 16 of the 17 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.
--IANS
ik/kr
