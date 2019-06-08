Nitish Kumar launches JD-U membership drive

Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United chief Kumar on Saturday launched the party's membership drive here, aiming to enlist thousands of new members from the state and across the country.

"We have formally launched membership drive from today," Kumar said in his address at the party function here.

Kumar appealed to party workers and leaders to join the drive to recruit new members during the month long campaign. The last membership drive was held three years ago in 2016.

He said the will meet here on Sunday.

Kumar launched the drive at the state headquarters here and registered 25 new also inducted another 25 members.

The plans to strengthen the party by inducting more new members from panchayat level to the national level. Last year, the party had set a target to induct 50 lakh new members.

JD-U said all party lawmakers and leaders have been engaged in the membership drive.

The party is upbeat after it won 16 of the 17 seats it contested in the Lok Sabha polls in

