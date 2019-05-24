Karnataka coalition government safe, stable: Deputy CM

The year-old JD-S- government was safe and stable to continue in office despite electoral reverses in the 2019 elections to the ruling allies, said Deputy on Friday.

"There is no threat to our government. will continue to lead us as legislators as both the alliance parties are united to prevent any toppling bid by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party," he told reporters here after an informal cabinet meeting.

The assurance to the people came a day after the ruling allies were routed in the southern state, with the BJP winning 25 of the 28 parliamentary seats, the Janata Dal-Secular and the bagging one each while Independent Sumalatha Ambareesh, who was backed by the BJP, also secured one seat.

--IANS

fb/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)