Ready to deepen ties with India under Modi: China

on Friday said it was ready to deepen ties with under the leadership of Modi who was re-elected in a stunning style in the country's elections.

A day after Chinese congratulated Modi on his victory and said he wanted to take the Sino-Indian ties to a new height, the said attached great importance to

"The 17th elections were concluded smoothly and the NDA led by Modi won the majority. congratulates ... and has sent a congratulatory message to Modi," Ministry said here.

"China and are important neighbours to each other. We are developing countries and emerging markets."

Modi's and its allies under the banner of NDA returned to power by winning over 350 seats out of the total 543 in the country's lower house.

Congratulating Modi, Lu said: "Last year, the summit between Xi and Prime Minister Modi directed the future for our bilateral relations and opening up a new prospect.

"Now one year later, progress has been made in our bilateral relations and cooperation. China attaches high importance to our bilateral relations and like to work with India to deepen our political mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation for more progress and closer partnership."

Modi and Xi had a historic meeting at the Chinese central city of in April 2018, after their armies had a showdown near their border the previous year.

The two sought to overhaul the usually-strained ties between their countries that have a long-winding boundary dispute.

The relations have improved after the summit. Modi will host Xi in a similar style later this year.

--IANS

gsh/soni/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)