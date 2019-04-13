Karnataka government performance below average: ADR

Performance of the government was "below average" on voters' top three priorities - drinking water, employment and healthcare, said a report by the (ADR) on Saturday.

"The Survey 2018 shows that (50.42 per cent), better employment opportunities (39.75 per cent) and better hospitals/primary centres (32.86 per cent) are the voters' top three priorities in overall Karnataka," said ADR.

The performance of the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led government on the issue of was 2.11 on a scale of 5 point, while better employment opportunities was 2.53 and better hospitals was 2.45.

In rural Karnataka, voters' top priorities were (49 per cent), availability of water for agriculture (44 per cent) and higher price realization for (41 per cent).

The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of drinking water was 2.10 on a scale of 5 point, availability of water for agriculture was 1.9, higher price realization for was 2.12. These were rated as below average.

The ADR said that the government has performed poorly on agriculture subsidy for seeds and fertilizers and agricultural loan availability.

It further added that for the urban voters in Karnataka, the top most priorities were drinking water, better employment opportunities and better hospitals.

"The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of drinking water (2.12 on a scale of 5), better employment opportunities (2.15), better hospitals/primary centres (2.07) was rated as below average," the report said.

In addition, the government has performed poorly on providing better roads and for domestic use.

The survey report provides an analysis of ten most important governance issues as rated by the voters of The ADR said that the survey covered approximately 14,000 respondents across all 28 parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka.

The ADR had conducted a survey between October 2018 and December 2018, prior to the in which it covered 534 Lok Sabha constituencies with 2,73,487 voters participating in this exercise spread among various demographics.

The three main objectives of this survey were to identify voters' priorities on specific governance issues, voters' ratings of the government's performance on those issues and factors affecting voting behaviour.

