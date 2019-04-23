Kashmiri scholar with terror links arrested in Punjab

-
A Kashmiri PhD scholar was arrested in a joint operation of the Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Police from the Central University in Bathinda on Tuesday for alleged terror links, police said.
The accused, Hilal Ahmed, 28, is being taken to Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation. The arrest was made following a raid conducted in the varsity campus, Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh told IANS.
Police sources said that Ahmed was linked to terror activities and involved in terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.
Over the past one year, the police in both states have raided institutions in various parts of Punjab and arrested students with terror links in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Punjab Police has said that terror outfits in the valley, backed by Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), have been making attempts to spill over such terror activities into neighbouring Punjab but so far such attempts have been thwarted.
