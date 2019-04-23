Ex-Jharkhand CM says he got death threat in letter

Former Jharkhand said on Tuesday that he received a death threat in a letter that asked him to stay away from the polls or he would be killed.

"I received the letter on Monday evening. It asked me to stay away from Jharkhand from April 23 to May 19. It says I will be bombed if I don't," told the media in district.

The letter was sent by a named

"An agreement has been made between and to win all 14 seats. The CPI-M has been assigned the job to ensure a historical victory to the BJP alliance in the state," the letter said.

The letter has also demanded the withdrawal of the (JVM-P) candidate from the polls slated to be held in the state in four phases: April 29, May 6, 12 and 19.

is the of the JVM-P which has formed a grand alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and Rashrtiya for the polls. The JVM-P is contesting on two seats.

Marandi is in the fray from the seat.

