Kathak performance to explore the many meanings of love

A dance-based musical production "In Search of Love", showing three manifestations of love, will explore what means for a courtesan, a 'jogan' and a traveller. It will be staged at the auditorium here on Friday.

maestro Birju Maharaj and filmmaker-artist will be the guests of honour at the event, the organisers told IANS.

The dance performance will be based on both traditional and contemporary styles, with occasional merging of the two.

It will explore the themes of worldly and divine affection, journeying from the corporeal to the spiritual.

"In Search of Love" will be performed by dancer-choreographer Astha Dixit, whose work on Sufi poetry will be reflected in the performance.

The three narratives in the production will show how dramatic turns in the lives of the courtesan, 'jogan' and wanderlust traveller, leave them searching for the answer to a timeless question: What is

Dixit will be performing with her troupe of 10 dancers.

She has studied the art form of from her gurus Harish Gangani and Malti Shyam, and has performed in Muscat, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and at the Baalbeck International Festival in Lebanon, the organisers said in a statement.

The tickets for the performance start from Rs 150, and can be bought online at

--IANS

sj/mag/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)