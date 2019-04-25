Kejriwal betrayed Delhi, people fed up with AAP: Dikshit

-
Delhi Congress chief and Delhi North East candidate Sheila Dikshit on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of betraying the people of the city and said that the people are fed up with the AAP's "theatrics".
Addressing party workers after inagurating her central election office at Yamuna Vihar, Dikshit said: "The Aam Aadmi Party government has betrayed the people of Delhi and they are fed up with their theatrics, lies and falsehood."
She said that people of Delhi are now longing for a Congress government, and there was no doubt about the Congress victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
Attacking the BJP, the three-time Delhi Chief Minister said: "The BJP made false promises to fool the people in the last five years. They did not fulfill a single promise made by them."
Dikshit said that for the development of Delhi, and of the country, it was essential for the Congress to come back to power under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi for stable and able governance in the country.
She also appealed the Congress workers that they should go to the people, and meet them personally to explain the achievements of the Congress governments and the salient features in the Congress manifesto, which would benefit all sections of the people.
The Congress has decided to go all alone in the national capital after talks with the AAP failed.
The fight in the national capital has now become triangular.
Besides Dikshit, the Congress has fielded former Union Minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi, boxer Vijender Singh from South Delhi, J.P. Agarwal from Chandni Chowk and Rajesh Lilothia from North West Delhi.
