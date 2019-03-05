LS polls 2019: No alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi, confirms Sheila Dikshit

-
Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday ruled out any possibility of forging an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after a meeting with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
"A unanimous decision has been taken in the meeting that there will be no alliance in Delhi. Congress President Rahul Gandhi was also present. And it is final," Dikshit told ANI.
"The agenda of the meeting was to discuss whether Congress should forge an alliance in Delhi or not in the run-up to general elections," she added.
Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had said, "There should be only one candidate against every BJP candidate, votes must not be divided. I am tired of trying to convince Congress for forming an alliance. But they refuse to understand. If our alliance with Congress is done, BJP will lose all seven seats in Delhi."
AAP last week had announced its candidates for six out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.
AAP has fielded Brajesh Goyal from New Delhi, Atishi from East Delhi, Dilip K Pandey from North East Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South Delhi, Pankaj Gupta from Chandani Chowk, and Gugan Singh from North West Delhi. AAP has not yet announced the candidate for West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.
