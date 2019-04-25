Finding work-from-home jobs now easier on Google

has made it easier to find work-from-home jobs, almost a year after it began adding more features to its

"To help employers and recruitment platforms connect with candidates who need more flexibility, today we are announcing an improved experience that allows our customers to make remote work opportunities in the US more discoverable on their career sites.

"This functionality supports users who search for jobs with terms like 'work from home' or 'WFH' and returns the relevant jobs that may be labelled differently as 'remote' or 'telecommute'," Jennifer Su, Cloud Product Manager, Google, wrote in a blog post late on Wednesday.

The company has also enhanced its capabilities in more than 100 languages.

already lets job searchers filter by commute time and type of transit, so it makes sense to add this work-from-home option, especially now that more employees are looking for this kind of flexibility.

