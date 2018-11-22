Kejriwal seeks ordinance to maintain status quo on sealing

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to end its "stunt and theatrics" over the sealing issue, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded an ordinance to maintain status quo to provide relief to lakhs of people.

"If BJP is done (with) its stunts and theatrics, the people of Delhi urge BJP to immediately bring an ordinance now to maintain status quo, provide relief to lakhs of people and save their jobs," he tweeted.

Kejriwal's comment came after the Supreme Court dropped contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the seal of a commercial establishment on September 15.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 15:16 IST

