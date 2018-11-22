Kejriwal seeks ordinance to maintain status quo on sealing

Asking the (BJP) to end its "stunt and theatrics" over the sealing issue, Chief Minister on Thursday demanded an ordinance to maintain status quo to provide relief to lakhs of people.

"If BJP is done (with) its stunts and theatrics, the people of urge BJP to immediately bring an ordinance now to maintain status quo, provide relief to lakhs of people and save their jobs," he tweeted.

Kejriwal's comment came after the dropped contempt proceedings against BJP chief and MP for breaking the seal of a commercial establishment on September 15.

--IANS

pk-nks/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)