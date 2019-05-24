Kendall dons outfit similar to Deepika's Cannes look

The voluminous neon green ensemble that wore at this year has found a fan in international reality TV star Kendall Jenner, who wore a version of a similar dress.

On her visit to the French Riviera, Deepika stunned people with her appearance in neon green ruffled gown on the second day of the gala, leaving her husband and in awe of her.

She wore Italian Giambattista Valli's lime light ensemble, accessorised with a pastel bow at her neckline and a headgear.

Kendall recently flaunted a similar outfit at an event. took to to share a few photographs of her look. She is seen dressed up in a frill gown.

She even tied a bow on her waist like Deepika did with her outfit.

--IANS

sim/rb/pcj

