Sumeet to share screen space with Salman Khan again

Sumeet Samnani, who featured in Khan-starrer "Sultan", will reunite with the superstar on-screen, this time for the forthcoming movie "Bharat".

"This will be my second movie with 'bhai'. I think it is an opportunity that not everyone gets...a film with Khan. I am happy about that and even happier as its not only thought of me, but wished to experiment with me," Sumeet, known for his perfect comic timing, said in a statement.

"I play a pivotal role in the movie where Salman and I are co-workers. I am part of the era where we are all young. The role is quite serious for me. There is comparatively less of comedy from my end. The audience will get to see a serious version of me in the movie," he said.

has featured in TV shows like "Kalash" and "Shankar Jai Kishan".

--IANS

nn/pcj

