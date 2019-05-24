Mira is a hands-on mother: Ishaan Khatter

says his brother and Shahid Kapoor's wife is a hands-on mother.

Ishaan expressed his view in an episode of Voot's "Feet Up with the Stars Season 2", read a statement.

On his relationship with Mira, Ishaan said: " is just one year older than me and she is a hands-on mother. She has taken over family responsibilities perfectly."

Shahid and got married on July 6, 2015. Theirs was an arranged match, and they have grown to be one of the most talked about couples of Bollywood. Together, they share a daughter and a son

During the episode, Ishaan also opened up about how he befriended his "Dhadak" co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

"The first movie we watched was ' Land' and then we became friends soon after," he said.

Ishaan also revealed his awkward fan moment.

When host Anaita Shroff asked him about the strangest place where a fan has approached him, Ishaan said: "It was in the bathroom while he was relieving himself."

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)