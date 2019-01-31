Kerala allocates Rs 150 cr for NRK schemes

Various schemes to the tune of Rs 150 crore to benefit the community of the state were announced in the Budget 2019-20 here on Thursday.

Presenting the budget in the said the biggest allocation of Rs 81 crore was for the various programmes of the Loka Sabha (LKS) .

He said that starting in the new fiscal, the bodies of Keralites who die in various countries will be brought free to their homes.

The LKS was formed in 2018 by the when 351 members, including 141 legislators, parliament members from the state and some 130 selected representatives of Kerala-based organisations from within and outside the country, got under one roof to discuss the issues of the

"Rs 25 crore has been set aside for the Santhwanam Scheme wherein the returned member who earn less than a lakh annually will be given assistance in case of emergencies.

"Rs 15 crore has been set aside to provide for interest and capital subsidies to be given to those returned diaspora members who begin independent ventures.

"Rs 5 crore has been set aside to meet the expenses of various diaspora festivals to be held outside India," said Isaac in his speech.

The announced a 'Pravasi Dividend Pension Scheme' that will provide a regular monthly pension of Rs 2,000 to all Non-Resident Keralites (NRK) on a onetime payment of Rs 5 lakh.

The monthly pension payment will begin after five years of joining the scheme and those who wish to avail a higher pension could pay in multiples of Rs five lakhs.

Issac also set aside Rs 15 crore for rehabilitation programmes of returned diaspora and another Rs 9 crore for the

According to a study there are 2.1 million migrants from Kerala across the world whose estimated total annual remittances to the state have been found to be Rs 85,092 crore.

Of these close to 90 per cent are in various countries.

It has also been estimated that there are around one million NRK who have returned to the state.

--IANS

sg/in/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)