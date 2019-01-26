UAE expats celebrate India's 70th R-Day

Hundreds of Indian expats from across the (UAE) celebrated their country's 70th at the of (CGI) in on Saturday.

The tri-colour was hoisted by the of to Dubai, Vipul, at the as residents and visitors sang patriotic songs and took pictures alongside the Indian flag, reported.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, greeted people gathered at the Consulate and read out Indian Ram Nath Kovind's speech to the nation.

The also honoured the two war heroes and parents of war martyrs who presided over the ceremony. "We are honoured to have the war heroes and parents of war martyrs in our midst," said.

Children and adults decked in traditional wear were seen waving miniature Indian flags and celebrating the occasion.

