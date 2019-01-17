Kerala HC disqualifies MLA Karat Razak

The on Thursday disqualified Left-backed Independent MLA for his defamatory campaign against the IUML's M.A. during the May 2016 Assembly polls.

The single bench Judge, however, granted a month's time for the to appeal as it stayed the verdict.

Justice ruled that would be able to take part in all Assembly proceedings, but could not vote nor collect his allowances as a member.

The petition against the Independent MLA was filed by K.P. Mohammed, a voter in the Koduvally assembly constituency in district.

According to Mohammed's counsel, during the 2016 election campaign, a 20 minute video was widely circulated in the constituency by against his Indian Union opponent.

The court held it was in violation of the Representation of People's Act and comes under "corrupt practice" and disqualified Karat Razak.

Karat Razak, who is himself a former member, had defeated M.A. Razak by a margin of 573 votes. Karat Razak was backed by the CPI-M-led LDF.

Karat Razak told the media that he would move the against the verdict.

