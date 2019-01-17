Kerala HC sets aside election of Karatt Abdul Razak in 2016 assembly polls

-
The Kerala High Court Thursday set aside the election of Karatt Abdul Razak from Koduvally Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district in 2016, for indulging in electoral malpractice.
Justice Abraham Mathew passed the order on a petition by two voters of the constituency, challenging the election of Razak, who contested as an LDF independent candidate during the 2016 Assembly polls.
In their petition, K P Mohammed and Moitheen Kunji of the constituency alleged that Razak and his agents had screened a video programme across the constituency during the poll campaign, aiming to tarnish the image of M A Razak, an UDF candidate.
