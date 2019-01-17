Kerala HC sets aside election of Karatt Abdul Razak in 2016 assembly polls

The High Court Thursday set aside the election of Karatt from Assembly constituency in district in 2016, for indulging in electoral malpractice.

Justice passed the order on a petition by two voters of the constituency, challenging the election of Razak, who contested as an LDF during the 2016 Assembly polls.

In their petition, K P Mohammed and Moitheen Kunji of the constituency alleged that Razak and his agents had screened a video programme across the constituency during the poll campaign, aiming to tarnish the image of M A Razak, an UDF candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)