Congress leader mocks Amit Shah's health

A senior in on Thursday mocked the health condition of Shah, who has been admitted to the AIIMS in for treatment of swine flue, and linked it to political developments in the state.

" Shah has got due to panic. He panicked as some MLAs (of the Congress) have come back. If he topples the Congress-JD(S) government, then he will have vomitting and loose motions. That is why he got swine fever," said at a party event here.

His remarks came under attack by the BJP which demanded that the party should make a public apology.

called Hariprasad's remarks "distasteful" and said it only showed the Congress culture.

He said Congress talks about his party spreading love and asked whether this was the culture of love they were spreading. "The Congress party should issue a public apology for these remarks," he said.

Shah (54) was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday owing to

