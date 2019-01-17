Congress leader mocks Amit Shah's health

A senior Congress leader in Karnataka on Thursday mocked the health condition of BJP President Amit Shah, who has been admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi for treatment of swine flue, and linked it to political developments in the state.
"Amit Shah has got fever due to panic. He panicked as some MLAs (of the Congress) have come back. If he topples the Congress-JD(S) government, then he will have vomitting and loose motions. That is why he got swine fever," Congress MP B.K. Hariprasad said at a party event here.
His remarks came under attack by the BJP which demanded that the Congress party should make a public apology.
Party spokesperson Sambit Patra called Hariprasad's remarks "distasteful" and said it only showed the Congress culture.
He said Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about his party spreading love and asked whether this was the culture of love they were spreading. "The Congress party should issue a public apology for these remarks," he said.
Amit Shah (54) was admitted to AIIMS on Wednesday owing to swine flu infection.
