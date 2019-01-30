Kids' show inspired by Mahatma Gandhi in works

"Bapu", a show inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, is being made for children.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Cosmos-Maya

2019 also marks the 150th birth

Cosmos-Maya, a Singapore-based company that produces 3D and 2D animation content, has been working on the concept for the past two years.

" belongs to everyone and is a perpetual part of the collective conscious of us Indians. Our show 'Bapu' will help kids learn the value of goodness and inspire and entertain in the process," Suhas Kadav, Chief Creative Officer, Cosmos-Maya and creator of the show, said in a statement.

Anish Mehta, of Cosmos-Maya, shared that "Bapu" will be a tribute to the "man who had the power to shape the thinking of generations".

"Kids are an impressionable audience. Hence, parental approval is imperative. We aim to make each episode a family affair with parents giving additional commentary," he added.

The company presently has 13 shows on air including Intellectual Properties like Motu Patlu, Chingum, Selfie With Bajrangi and Eena

