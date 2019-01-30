Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali issued ED notice

The has issued a show-cause notice to Pakistani Rahat Ali for allegedly violating foreign exchange rules involving Rs 2 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The notice, issued on Monday, has been served in a case that pertains to the seizure of undeclared US dollars from him at the airport in 2011. lives in

"The show-cause notice has been served to for violation of foreign exchange rules," an said.

The ED has registered a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) on the basis of a case filed by the Directorate of (DRI).

On February 13, 2011, Khan was going to attend a music programme from to in the

Khan, a popular Bollywood playback singer, who was in to perform at an Indo- peace initiative, was to board an Emirates flight to via with his entourage of 14 persons.

He was detained at the for travelling with undeclared currency to the tune of $300,000 US dollar (around Rs 2.10 crore) along with Pakistani and Indian currency, the said.

The DRI then said that Khan had not declared the amount to the immigration authorities.

As per rules, a foreign national cannot carry more than $5,000 in cash and $5,000 in other instruments. In the event he has more cash, he has to declare it to the

Khan was unable to give a proper response regarding the source of the money and he also did not show any relevant documents for the same.

According to the DRI sources, Khan was paid in Indian rupees and dollars for his shows in

The ED had earlier questioned Khan a number of times.

A case under FEMA is not considered a criminal case. Even the accused is not arrested but if the charges are proven, then the agency can impose heavy fines of up to three hundred times of the said amount.

The 45-year-old nephew of Pakistani singing legend late Ustad Nusrat was earlier also involved in a controversy when organisers of a concert in Gurugram filed a police complaint against him in July 2010 for his failure to turn up for a show.

