Shooting for 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' ends

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava has wrapped up shooting for her " Sitare", starring and

Shrivastava shared a photograph on her from the film's set, where the team can be seen joyfully celebrating the wrap-up.

"And that's a wrap for ' Sitare' We did it! I am so overwhelmed. Thank you Konkona and Bhumi... and the entire cast and crew!," she tweeted.

" Sitare" also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, and

The film has been extensively shot in Greater Noida.

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, and under the banner.

The film is scheduled to have a 2019 release.

